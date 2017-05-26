May 26 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc

* Xtant medical announces rescheduling of annual meeting

* Xtant medical holdings inc- will announce a new annual meeting date and record date when they are determined by board of directors

* Xtant medical holdings - ‍board rescheduled annual meeting of stockholders to a later date, as company continues to evaluate its strategic alternatives​