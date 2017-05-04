GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc
* Xtant Medical Holdings - effective April 30, 2017, unit of co entered into thirteenth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* Xtant Medical Holdings - prior amendments deferred bacterin's accrued interest payment date for fiscal quarter ended on Dec 31, 2016 until April 30, 2017
* Xtant Medical Holdings - amendment further defers bacterin's accrued interest payment date for fiscal quarter ended on Dec 31, 2016 until May 31,2017
* Xtant Medical Holdings Inc - amendment also defers bacterin's accrued interest payment date for fiscal quarter ended on March 31, 2017 until May 31, 2017 Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.