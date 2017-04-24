BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc:
* Xtant Medical Holdings Inc- on April 21 co, units entered forbearance agreement with Silicon Valley Bank - SEC filing
* Xtant Medical- pursuant to agreement, SVB agreed to forbear from exercising rights, remedies under loan, security agreement, dated may 25, 2016
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results