July 28 (Reuters) - Xtep International Holdings Ltd

* ‍Yeung lo bun will be appointed as chief financial officer​

* Ho yui pok, eleutherius will resign as chief financial officer

* ‍Ho Yui Pok, eleutherius will be re-designated from an executive director to a non-executive director​