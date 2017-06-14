BRIEF-Goldmoney reports 2017 consolidated revenue of $523.8 mln
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 14 XTRANET GRUPPEN I STOCKHOLM AB (PUBL):
* SHARE ISSUE TO GIVE COMPANY ABOUT SEK 9.4 MILLION WITH ISSUE COSTS AT ABOUT SEK 0.7 MILLION
* XTRANET'S NEW ISSUE SUBSCRIBED TO 166% - HAS DECIDED TO EXERCISE THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
* To approve co to invest in convertible debentures issued by Saha Pathana Inter-Holding in proportion to its equity in Saha Pathana Inter-Holding