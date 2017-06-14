June 14 XTRANET GRUPPEN I STOCKHOLM AB (PUBL):

* SHARE ISSUE TO GIVE COMPANY ABOUT SEK 9.4 MILLION WITH ISSUE COSTS AT ABOUT SEK 0.7 MILLION

* XTRANET'S NEW ISSUE SUBSCRIBED TO 166% - HAS DECIDED TO EXERCISE THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION