April 19 Xtreme Drilling Corp:

* Xtreme announces terms of CDN$25,000,000 substantial issuer bid

* Xtreme Drilling Corp - will offer to purchase for cancellation up to 10.4 million of common shares for aggregate purchase price not to exceed cdn$25 million

* Xtreme Drilling - offer will be conducted through "modified dutch auction" within a price range of not less than C$2.40/share and not over C$2.80/share

* Xtreme Drilling Corp- intend to fund offer with available cash on hand