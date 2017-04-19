BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 19 Xtreme Drilling Corp:
* Xtreme announces terms of CDN$25,000,000 substantial issuer bid
* Xtreme Drilling Corp - will offer to purchase for cancellation up to 10.4 million of common shares for aggregate purchase price not to exceed cdn$25 million
* Xtreme Drilling - offer will be conducted through "modified dutch auction" within a price range of not less than C$2.40/share and not over C$2.80/share
* Xtreme Drilling Corp- intend to fund offer with available cash on hand
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results