BRIEF-Harper Hygienics Q1 net result swings to loss of 6.2 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 22 XXL ASA:
* Initiates a program to buy- back own shares
* Share buy-back program will commence on Feb. 23 and will continue until the end of March
* The total number of shares to be acquired is up to 116,000 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan