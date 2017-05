April 26 XXL ASA:

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE NOK 1.71 BILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 1.81 BILLION)

* Q1 EBITDA NOK 34 MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 51.9 MILLION)

* THE AIM FOR 2017 IS 10-12 NEW STORES IN TOTAL.

* SAYS BOTH GROSS MARGIN AND EBITDA-MARGIN FOR GROUP WILL BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ESTABLISHMENT IN NEW MARKETS

* XXL WILL INVEST IN INFRASTRUCTURE, IT AND TRAINING FACILITIES. THESE INVESTMENTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF NOK 70-90 MILLION FOR 2017.