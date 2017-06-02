UPDATE 4-North Korea tests rocket engine, possibly for ICBM - U.S. officials
* S.Korea's Moon says engagement must be backed by strong defense
June 1 Xylem Inc
* Xylem affirms its strong support for Paris climate agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S.Korea's Moon says engagement must be backed by strong defense
LONDON, June 23 World stocks were poised to eke out slim gains for the week on Friday as a tentative recovery in oil prices spurred investors to hunt for bargains in the beaten-down energy sector and helped commodity-related currencies gain against the dollar.