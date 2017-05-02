BRIEF-The Geo Group awarded 10-year contracts by the federal bureau of prisons for 3,532 existing beds in Big Spring, Texas
* The Geo Group awarded 10-year contracts by the federal bureau of prisons for 3,532 existing beds in Big Spring, Texas
May 2 Xylem Inc:
* Xylem Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 revenue $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.05 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.23 to $2.38
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 20 to 22 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.5 billion to $4.6 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.29, revenue view $4.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Geo Group awarded 10-year contracts by the federal bureau of prisons for 3,532 existing beds in Big Spring, Texas
* Investors Real Estate Trust - announces acquisition of Oxbō Apartments, a multifamily property in St. Paul, minnesota Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: