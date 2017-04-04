April 4 Xylem Inc:
* Xylem increases its 2020 financial targets and reaffirms
its strategy to reflect accelerated growth driven by
acquisitions
* Xylem Inc - also reaffirms full-year 2017 guidance
* Xylem Inc - Xylem now projects to generate organic revenue
growth of four to six percent through 2020
* Xylem Inc says Xylem now projects to generate organic
revenue growth of four to six percent through 2020
* Xylem Inc - company expects to achieve 400 to 500 basis
points of operating margin expansion by 2020
* Xylem Inc says it will combine its analytics, sensus and
visenti businesses, effective Q2 2017
* Xylem Inc says Xylem's water infrastructure segment will
no longer include results of its analytics business
* Xylem Inc - anticipates delivering adjusted core earnings
per share growth in mid-teen range by 2020
* Xylem Inc says continues to project full-year 2017
adjusted operating margin to be in range of 13.2 to 13.7 percent
* Xylem Inc - adjusted core earnings per share growth with
impact of capital deployment is projected to be in high teens by
2020
* Xylem Inc - due to combining of businesses, company will
report financial and operational results from combined
businesses as one segment
* Xylem Inc - Xylem's water infrastructure segment will no
longer include results of its analytics business
* Xylem Inc - applied water segment remains unchanged
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: