April 4 Xylem Inc:

* Xylem increases its 2020 financial targets and reaffirms its strategy to reflect accelerated growth driven by acquisitions

* Xylem Inc - also reaffirms full-year 2017 guidance

* Xylem Inc - Xylem now projects to generate organic revenue growth of four to six percent through 2020

* Xylem Inc - company expects to achieve 400 to 500 basis points of operating margin expansion by 2020

* Xylem Inc says it will combine its analytics, sensus and visenti businesses, effective Q2 2017

* Xylem Inc says Xylem's water infrastructure segment will no longer include results of its analytics business

* Xylem Inc - anticipates delivering adjusted core earnings per share growth in mid-teen range by 2020

* Xylem Inc says continues to project full-year 2017 adjusted operating margin to be in range of 13.2 to 13.7 percent

* Xylem Inc - adjusted core earnings per share growth with impact of capital deployment is projected to be in high teens by 2020

* Xylem Inc - due to combining of businesses, company will report financial and operational results from combined businesses as one segment

* Xylem Inc - applied water segment remains unchanged