Feb 22 Recruit Holdings Co Ltd

* Recruit Holdings gearing up to raise 50 billion yen through its first bond offer, coming in March - Nikkei

* Yahoo Japan to fix by Wednesday terms for public bonds to be offered this month, with proceeds from issue expected to be 35 billion yen- Nikkei

* NTN Corp preparing for its first bond offering since 2008 next month, to raise 20 billion yen - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Electric Industries is expected to issue bonds for the first time in about eight years, offering 30 billion yen this month- Nikkei