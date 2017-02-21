BRIEF-Tibet Water Resources says Wang Dong has been appointed as executive director
* Wang Dong and Han Linyou have been appointed as executive directors with effect from 29 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Recruit Holdings Co Ltd
* Recruit Holdings gearing up to raise 50 billion yen through its first bond offer, coming in March - Nikkei
* Yahoo Japan to fix by Wednesday terms for public bonds to be offered this month, with proceeds from issue expected to be 35 billion yen- Nikkei
* NTN Corp preparing for its first bond offering since 2008 next month, to raise 20 billion yen - Nikkei
* Sumitomo Electric Industries is expected to issue bonds for the first time in about eight years, offering 30 billion yen this month- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wang Dong and Han Linyou have been appointed as executive directors with effect from 29 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says recommended a dividend of INR 0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: