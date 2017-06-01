BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 1.32 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
June 1 Yahoo Japan Corp
* Says SoftBank Group International GK increased voting power in the co to 36.4 percent from 0 percent
* Says SoftBank Group Corp cuts voting power in the co to 0 percent, from 36.4 percent
* Change occurred on June 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7E7QAe
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22