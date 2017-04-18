April 18 Yahoo! Inc-
* Yahoo reports first quarter 2017 results
* Yahoo - company anticipates verizon deal closing to occur
in june 2017
* Yahoo - qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.18
* Yahoo qtrly number of paid clicks decreased 12 percent
compared to Q1 of 2016
* Yahoo qtrly price-per-click increased 10 percent compared
to q1 of 2016
* Yahoo qtrly number of ads sold increased 2 percent
compared to q1 of 2016
* Yahoo qtrly price-per-ad remained same as q1 of 2016
* Yahoo - qtrly earnings per share $0.10
* Yahoo - qtrly gaap revenue $1,327 million versus $1,087
million
* Yahoo - for q1 of 2017, change in revenue presentation
contributed $304 million to each of gaap revenue and cost of
revenue - tac
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $1.23
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Yahoo - qtrly cost of revenue -tac $494 million versus
$228 million
* Yahoo - incurred security incidents costs of $11.3 million
in q1
