March 13 Yahoo! Inc :
* Upon closing of sale transaction with Verizon, Alexi
Wellman will serve as chief financial and accounting officer for
Altaba Inc
* Yahoo says on march 10, 2017, appointed Arthur Chong to
serve as general counsel and secretary of Yahoo
* Marissa Mayer and Kenneth Goldman will continue to be ceo
and cfo, respectively, of company prior to closing of
transaction with Verizon
* Board determined that, upon closing of sale transaction
with verizon, Thomas J. Mcinerney will serve as ceo for Altaba
Inc
