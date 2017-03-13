March 13 Yahoo! Inc :

* Upon closing of sale transaction with Verizon, Alexi Wellman will serve as chief financial and accounting officer for Altaba Inc

* Yahoo says on march 10, 2017, appointed Arthur Chong to serve as general counsel and secretary of Yahoo

* Marissa Mayer and Kenneth Goldman will continue to be ceo and cfo, respectively, of company prior to closing of transaction with Verizon

* Board determined that, upon closing of sale transaction with verizon, Thomas J. Mcinerney will serve as ceo for Altaba Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: