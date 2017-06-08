BRIEF-POSTMEDIA ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF INFOMART TO MELTWATER NEWS INC
* AMOUNT EQUAL TO 15% OF PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID INTO ESCROW TO SATISFY CLAIMS ARISING UNDER PURCHASE AGREEMENT
June 8 Yahoo:
* Yahoo stockholders approve sale of Yahoo’s operating business to Verizon
* Yahoo anticipates that the sale transaction will close on June 13, 2017
* Company stockholders voted to approve advisory vote on compensation payable to co's named executive officers in connection with completion of sale transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
