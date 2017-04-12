New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12 Yamada Denki Co Ltd:
* Says it will fully acquire Best Denki Co Ltd through stock swap effective July 1
* For the stock swap, one share of Best Denki's stoke will be exchanged for 0.28 shares of Yamada Denki's stoke
* 22,835,807 shares of Best Denki's stock will be exchanged
* Best Denki will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange effective June 28 (last trading date will be June 27)
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/FM8BFK
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.