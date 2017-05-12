BRIEF- Good Com Asset announces change of stock listing
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) second section from TSE JASDAQ, effective June 27
May 12 Yamagata Bank Ltd:
* Says it has adjusted the conversion price for 2019 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds to $5.07 per share, from $5.08 per share, effective April 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/oLHNXk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) second section from TSE JASDAQ, effective June 27
June 20 China leads the global IPO leader with about $18.6 billion raised so far this year, followed by the United States.