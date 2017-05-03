May 3 Yamana Gold Inc

* Qtrly revenue from continuing operations $403.5 million versus $400.9 million

* Qtrly net loss per share from continuing operations $0.01

* Yamana Gold Inc qtrly average realized gold price per ounce $1,220 versus. $1,189

* Yamana Gold Inc qtrly average realized copper price per pound $2.57 versus. $2.25

* Yamana Gold Inc says company reiterates its cost guidance for 2017

* Says company is increasing its annual production guidance to 940,000 ounces of gold after a strong first quarter

* Yamana Gold Inc qtrly average realized silver price per ounce $17.29 versus. $14.94

* Says 2017 silver production is expected to increase more significantly, in percentage terms, than gold production

* Says 2017 copper production, all of which is from chapada, is expected to remain constant throughout the guidance period

* Yamana Gold - qtrly total gold produced, attributable to the company, 257,533 ounces versus. 283,758 ounces last year

* Yamana Gold - qtrly total silver produced 1,079,108 ounces versus. 1,802,029 ounces last year

* Yamana Gold - qtrly total copper production 26.5 million pounds versus. 25.9 million pounds last year

* Yamana Gold - co expects to generate significant increases in cash flow and free cash flow beginning in 2018