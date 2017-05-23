May 23 Yamano Holdings Corp
* Says its unit Marushohotta Co Ltd signs a
business and capital alliance agreement with RIZAP GROUP
on May 23
* Says two entities will cooperate on overseas market
development, EC business and new product development, sales
system management
* Says its unit Marushohotta Co Ltd will issue 35 million
shares at the price of 55 yen, for 1.93 billion yen in total, to
RIZAP GROUP
* Payment date on June 28
* Says RIZAP GROUP will increase voting power in unit
Marushohotta Co Ltd to 62.3 percent, from 0 percent
* Says its voting power in unit Marushohotta Co Ltd will be
decreased to 19.8 percent, from 52.4 percent
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Jta3M3;
goo.gl/ia86Fh
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)