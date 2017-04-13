UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 Nikkei:
* Yamato Holdings is expected to report that operating profit fell by half to just over 30 billion yen in the year ended in March - Nikkei
* Yamato Holdings Co Ltd's sales look to have risen 3 percent to about 1.46 trillion yen in the year ended in March - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2nJwKlM) Further company coverage:
