BRIEF-Invigor Group announces convertible note issue
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue
June 9Yamazen Homes Co Ltd
* Says it will merge with a wholly owned unit LIFULL Co., Ltd. on July 31
* Says unit will be dissolved after merger
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/CUsfes
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29