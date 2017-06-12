Strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit to continue after talks fail - union
BRATISLAVA, June 22 A strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit will continue into a fourth day after talks on wage deal failed, union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said on Thursday.
June 13 Yancoal Australia Ltd-
* Yancoal receives key prc regulatory approvals for coal & allied acquisition
* Received approval from NDRC of People's Republic Of China for Yancoal's acquisition of Coal & Allied Industries Limited from Rio Tinto
* Notes news release issued by Glencore PLC that it has submitted a proposal to Rio Tinto to acquire Coal & Allied Industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage: