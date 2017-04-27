BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Yandex Nv:
* Yandex announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly revenues of RUB 20.7 billion ($366.3 million), up 25% compared with Q1 2016
* Yandex - qtrly net income of RUB 0.8 billion down 23% compared with Q1 2016
* Yandex - qtrly adjusted net income of rub 3.7 billion up 18% compared with Q1 2016
* Yandex - increasing revenue guidance, and currently expect ruble-based revenue to grow in range of 17% to 20% for full year 2017
* Yandex- currently expect our ruble-based revenue to grow in range of 17% to 20% for full year 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view rub 9.23, revenue view rub 19.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.