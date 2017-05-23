BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $974 million multifamily K-deal, K-726
* Expects to issue approximately $974 million in K-726 certificates, which are expected to settle on or about June 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23Yang Guang Co Ltd :
* Says shareholder cuts entire stake (4.9 percent stake) in the co
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/49mNEq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Expects to issue approximately $974 million in K-726 certificates, which are expected to settle on or about June 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 23 Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven must wait over the weekend to see whether their takeover bid for the German generic drugmaker Stada has been successful, two sources familiar with the situation said.