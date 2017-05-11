May 11 Yangarra Resources Ltd

* Yangarra announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Qtrly oil and gas sales were $15.5 million with funds flow from operations of $10.3 million ($0.13 per share - basic)

* Qtrly net income per share $0.06

* Qtrly total revenue - net of royalties $14.4 million versus $11 million