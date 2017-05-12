May 12 Yangarra Resources Ltd

* Yangarra enters into $100 million syndicated credit facility

* Yangarra resources ltd - facility is comprised of a $90 million extendible revolving term credit facility and a $10 million operating facility

* Yangarra resources ltd - banking syndicate is led by alberta treasury branches and includes canadian imperial bank of commerce

* Yangarra resources ltd - initial maturity date of facility is may 31, 2019