BRIEF-Schlumberger recommends stockholders reject offer by TRC Capital
* Schlumberger recommends stockholders reject “mini-tender” offer by trc capital corporation
May 12 Yangarra Resources Ltd
* Yangarra enters into $100 million syndicated credit facility
* Yangarra resources ltd - facility is comprised of a $90 million extendible revolving term credit facility and a $10 million operating facility
* Yangarra resources ltd - banking syndicate is led by alberta treasury branches and includes canadian imperial bank of commerce
* Yangarra resources ltd - initial maturity date of facility is may 31, 2019
* Sangoma Technologies - Voip supply will operate as a separate subsidiary of Sangoma with appropriate autonomy that distribution businesses require