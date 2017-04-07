BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 6 Yanghao International Ltd:
* Announces rights issue to raise about $1.38m and acquisition of head office premises in Brisbane

* Co to raise approximately $1.38m before expenses
* Acquisition will be funded in part by rights issue and in part by bank debt
* Rights issue of approximately 69 million ordinary shares (new shares) at an issue price of $0.02 per new share
* Price of acquisition of head office premises in Brisbane is $3.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees