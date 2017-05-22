BRIEF-Folkestone Education Trust enters into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory
* Entered into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd to fully underwrite DRP take-up rate to 100%
May 22Yango Group Co Ltd :
* Says it to provide loan guarantee of up to 400 million yuan for unit, with a term of 2 years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uVMQLV
* Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18