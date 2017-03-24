March 24 Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Ltd Co

* Board of directors recommended a final dividend of rmb0.255 per share

* Profit for year attributable to equity shareholders of co was rmb701.4 million up approximately 22.9%

* Fy total revenue was rmb8,102.3 million , increased by approximately 20.4%