BRIEF-Ningbo Henghe Mould plans at least 350 mln yuan in auto parts project
* Says it plans to invest at least 350 million yuan ($51.28 million) in auto parts project
May 16 Yangzhou Yaxing Motor Coach Co Ltd
* Says Chairman Jin Changshan resigns due to personal reasons
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qmRRdu
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to invest at least 350 million yuan ($51.28 million) in auto parts project
* Second stage of delisting expires on 21 Nov 2017 following which co will be placed into third stage of delisting, which will last for six months