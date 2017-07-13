BRIEF-Yankershop Food lowers H1 2017 net profit outlook to be 39-44 mln yuan

July 13 (Reuters) - Yankershop Food Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 6.1 pct to 16.8 pct, or to be 39 million yuan to 44 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (46.8 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for H1 2017 to be 48 million yuan to 55 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales and administration expenses, as well as increased raw material price are the main reasons for the forecast

