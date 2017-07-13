FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Yankershop Food lowers H1 2017 net profit outlook to be 39-44 mln yuan
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
ASIA
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 13, 2017 / 8:33 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Yankershop Food lowers H1 2017 net profit outlook to be 39-44 mln yuan

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Yankershop Food Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 6.1 pct to 16.8 pct, or to be 39 million yuan to 44 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (46.8 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for H1 2017 to be 48 million yuan to 55 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales and administration expenses, as well as increased raw material price are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rTrfDm

Further company coverage:

Beijing Headline News

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.