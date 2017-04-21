April 21 Yankershop Food Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 2.5 percent to 17.5 percent, or to be 48 million yuan to 55 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (46.8 million yuan)

