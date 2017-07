July 10 (Reuters) - Yanlord Land Group Limited-

* Acquisition Of Entities

* ‍Yanlord land pte. Ltd had acquired an interest of 100% in greens investments limited for a total cash consideration of rmb600 million​

* Acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of co for financial year ending 31 december 2017