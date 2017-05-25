BRIEF-MCE Holdings secures contracts to supply components and parts for Perodua car model
* Estimated total investment cost for project is 1 million rgt
May 25 Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sign agreement with Lambo Spa to set up JV Indomita WineCompany Chile, Spa
* Says newly set up JV plans to acquire stakes in three wine makers for $48.0 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rClRDJ
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Estimated total investment cost for project is 1 million rgt
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Tencent Cloud on business development including smart city