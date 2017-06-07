June 7 Yantai Shuangta Food Co Ltd

* Says its chairman has bought 304.7 million yuan ($44.86 million) worth of shares in the company between Dec 6, 2016 and June 6, 2017, taking his holdings to 13.86 after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rzDjrt

($1 = 6.7927 Chinese yuan renminbi)