BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 Yantai Zhengbai Bio-Tech Co Ltd
* Says its shares to debut trade on May 16 in Shenzhen
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qh9Kuq (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company