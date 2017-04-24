BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 24 Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi As
* Decides to authorize the head office for issuance of mortgage covered bonds abroad with up to 1.0 billion euro ($1.09 billion) or equivalent nominal value
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.