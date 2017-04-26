BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Yapi Kredi Koray REIT:
* Q1 net profit of 195,813 lira ($54,589.63) versus loss of 4.6 million lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 5.3 million lira versus 2.8 million lira year ago
($1 = 3.5870 liras)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.