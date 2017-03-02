BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 UniCredit says:
* Instanbul-based Yapi Kredi sells non performing credit portfolio, composed of credit cards and individual loans, worth total of 140 million euros
* sale is part of UniCredit's ongoing strategy to reduce non performing exposure (NPE), but transaction will not impact UniCredit's NPE
* Yapi Kredi is 81.8 percent owned by Koc Finansal Hizmetler As, which is in turn 50 percent owned by UniCredit. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.