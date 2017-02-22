Feb 22 Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi As:

* To participate in unit Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan QSC's (YKAZ) planned cash capital increase in the amount of USD 5,000,000 equivalent of Azerbaijan Manat with as much as Bank's current ownership ratio in YKAZ capital (99.8%)

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)