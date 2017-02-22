BRIEF-African Dawn Capital sees FY HEPS between 36.94 and 43.25 cents per share
* Says basic loss per share will be between 52.44 and 58.74 cents per share, for period ended 28 February 2017
Feb 22 Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi As:
* To participate in unit Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan QSC's (YKAZ) planned cash capital increase in the amount of USD 5,000,000 equivalent of Azerbaijan Manat with as much as Bank's current ownership ratio in YKAZ capital (99.8%)
* Approved investment in panacee medical hong kong ltd for a total registered capital of hk$80 million