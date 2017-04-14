BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14 Yaskawa Information Systems Corp :
* Says co cancels capital and business alliance with Mitsui & Co, Principal Investment Ltd, which is the wholly owned unit of Mitsui & Co Ltd
* Two entities was aimed to cooperate in IoT/M2M areas
* Solution for the capital alliance remains to be determined
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/O9pZls
(Beijing Headline News)
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing