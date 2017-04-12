New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12 Yaxia Automobile Corp
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 60.9 percent to 101.1 percent, or to be 20 million yuan to 25 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 12.4 million yuan
* Comments that business growth and decreased financial expenses as reasons
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/5sHVOV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.