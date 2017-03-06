BRIEF-Servtech Global Holdings seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending regarding details of non-binding heads of agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Yealink Network Technology Corp Ltd
* Says its Shenzhen IPO 7,138.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mLQFQm (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt pending regarding details of non-binding heads of agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.