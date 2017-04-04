BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
April 4 Yelp Inc
* Yelp acquires wi-fi marketing company turnstyle analytics
* Yelp says under terms of the purchase agreement, Yelp acquired all of Turnstyle's outstanding capital stock for about $20 million, paid in cash
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chief Jay Clayton is expected to name Steven Peikin, a partner from his former law firm, to help lead enforcement at the agency, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.