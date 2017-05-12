BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant offers senior secured second lien notes
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Announces offering of its senior secured second lien notes
May 12 Yeo Hiap Seng Ltd
* Yhs Hong Kong and Pei Siang Teng Cyndi have today entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with partner merit
* Deal for consideration of hk$360.00 million
* Expects to realise a gain of approximately s$4.14 million from deal
* Agreement for sale of entire issued shares in Ranko Way Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Announces offering of its senior secured second lien notes
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, the company said on Tuesday.