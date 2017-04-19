BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 19 Yes Bank Ltd
* March-quarter net profit 9.14 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
* March-quarter interest earned 43.49 billion rupees versus 35.28 billion rupees year ago
* March-quarter provisions 3.10 billion rupees versus 1.86 billion rupees year ago
* March-quarter gross NPA 1.52 percent versus 0.85 percent previous quarter
* Says recommended final dividend of INR 12 per share
* March-quarter net NPA 0.81 percent versus 0.29 percent previous quarter
* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 8.77 billion rupees
* Says approves raising funds via issue of debt securities of up to 200 billion rupees
* Says NIM expanded to 3.6 percent for Q4FY17 Source text: bit.ly/2omE6Ic Further company coverage:
