April 19 Yes Bank Ltd

* March-quarter net profit 9.14 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago

* March-quarter interest earned 43.49 billion rupees versus 35.28 billion rupees year ago

* March-quarter provisions 3.10 billion rupees versus 1.86 billion rupees year ago

* March-quarter gross NPA 1.52 percent versus 0.85 percent previous quarter

* Says recommended final dividend of INR 12 per share

* March-quarter net NPA 0.81 percent versus 0.29 percent previous quarter

* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 8.77 billion rupees

* Says approves raising funds via issue of debt securities of up to 200 billion rupees

* Says NIM expanded to 3.6 percent for Q4FY17