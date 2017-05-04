May 4 Yes Bank Ltd

* Says Yes Bank partners Emirates NBD Bank

* Says Yes Bank will offer structured deposit products to Emirates NBD clients

* Yes bank - NRIs in uae can avail loans from Emirates NBD (in AED) against their non resident external FD/foreign currency deposits with Yes Bank in India Source text: [YES BANK, India's fifth largest private sector bank, has entered into a strategic partnership with Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the UAE, for its Global Indian Banking (GIB) programme. With this strategic partnership, NRIs in the UAE can now avail loans from Emirates NBD (in AED) against their Non Resident External (NRE) FD/Foreign Currency (FCNR) Deposits with YES BANK in India. The offering will also benefit NRI customers in the UAE to systematically invest in India through competitive loans from Emirates NBD and create long term wealth back home in India.] Further company coverage: