BRIEF-Phoenix New Media announces receipt of SAPPRFT notice
* Phoenix new media - will continue to take measures to strengthen content management, make sure all content are copyrighted, regulated, in order to continue co's video, audio operation
May 31 Yest Co Ltd :
* Says all of its 2nd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on May 31
* Says it has raised 30 billion won in total
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/AcbnKK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Phoenix new media - will continue to take measures to strengthen content management, make sure all content are copyrighted, regulated, in order to continue co's video, audio operation
* Increases net loss, negative shareholder equity estimates (Recasts and writes through with CEO comments)