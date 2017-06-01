BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 1 Yext Inc:
* Yext, inc. Announces first quarter fiscal 2018 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.40
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2018 non-gaap loss per share $0.13 to $0.15
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.13
* Sees q2 2018 revenue $40 million to $40.5 million
* Q1 revenue $37.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $35.2 million
* Yext inc - issues revenue guidance of $169.0 million - $170.0 million for fiscal year 2018
* Sees fy 2018 non-gaap loss per share $0.48 to $0.52
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $-0.46, revenue view $165.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $39.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.